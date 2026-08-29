Flash Flood Warning in Effect for South Central Pima County Until 9:45 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Flash Flood Warning for South Central Pima County. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain, with flash flooding ongoing or expected to begin shortly. The warning is in effect until 9:45 PM MST.
Affected Areas:
- Vamori
- Cowlic
- Choulic
- Coldfields
What to Expect:
- Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen, with up to an additional 1 inch possible.
- Rapid rises on washes, including the Vamori Wash, are expected.
Impacts:
- Life-threatening flash flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses.
- Significant rain on the western slopes of the Boboquivari Mountains into the lower deserts from Topawa to the International Border.
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Safety Tips:
- Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
- Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.