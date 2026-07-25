Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 8 PM MST: Stay Safe and Cool
What’s Happening:
An Extreme Heat Warning is in place with dangerously high temperatures ranging from 105 to 113 degrees expected. The warning remains effective until 8 PM MST this evening.
Affected Areas:
- Southeast Pinal County
- Tohono O'odham Nation
- Tucson Metro Area
- Upper Gila River Valley
- Western Pima County
What to Expect:
- Daytime temperatures between 105 to 113 degrees.
- Warm overnight lows from 82 to 88 degrees, offering minimal relief.
- Hottest overnight temperatures expected in the western deserts.
Impacts:
People are also reading…
- Increased risk of heat-related illnesses.
- Potential for rapid onset of heat stroke and exhaustion.
Safety Tips:
- Never leave children or pets in parked cars.
- Schedule outdoor activities for early morning or evening.
- Take regular breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated.
- Recognize signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke; seek immediate help if needed.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.