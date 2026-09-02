Flash Flood Warning for East Central Pima County Until 4:30 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Flash Flood Warning for east central Pima County. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain, with flash flooding occurring or expected shortly.
Affected Areas:
- Sahuarita
- Green Valley
- East Sahuarita
- Interstate 19 between mile markers 38 and 47
What to Expect:
- Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches have already fallen.
- Additional rainfall up to 0.5 inches is possible.
- Thunderstorms near Sierrita mine west of Green Valley.
Impacts:
- Flash flooding of small creeks and streams.
- Flooding in urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses.
- Poor drainage and low-lying areas may be affected.
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Safety Tips:
- Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads.
- Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
- Be aware of your surroundings and avoid driving on flooded roads.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.