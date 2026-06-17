Flash Flood Warning in Effect for East Central Pima County Until 8:15 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for East Central Pima County due to thunderstorms producing heavy rain. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen, with flash flooding ongoing or expected shortly.
Affected Areas:
- Drexel Heights
- Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation
- San Xavier Community
- Valencia West
- Tucson International Airport
- Summit
- San Xavier Mission
- Ryan AirField
What to Expect:
- Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses.
- Flood-prone locations include Country Club Rd at Franco Wash, Santa Clara Ave at El Vado Wash, and more.
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Impacts:
- Travel disruptions on Interstate 19 between mile markers 53 and 58, and Route 86 between mile markers 154 and 160.
- Potential for dangerous water levels in washes and low-lying areas.
Safety Tips:
- Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
- Stay aware of your surroundings and avoid driving on flooded roads.
- Remain alert for flooding even in areas not currently receiving rain.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.