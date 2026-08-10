Flash Flood Warning in Effect Until 10 PM MST for West Central Pima County
What’s Happening:
A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 10 PM MST. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain across the area, with radar indicating between 1 and 2 inches of rainfall. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Affected Areas:
- Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
- Ali Chugk
- Pia Oik
- Santa Cruz
- Lukeville
This includes Route 85 between mile markers 72 and 79.
What to Expect:
- Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses.
- Flooding in poor drainage and low-lying areas.
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Impacts:
- Travel disruptions due to flooded roads and highways.
- Potential for rapid water level rises in washes, streams, and rivers.
Safety Tips:
- Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
- Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.