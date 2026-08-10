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Flash Flood Warning in Effect Until 10 PM MST for West Central Pima County

What’s Happening:

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 10 PM MST. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain across the area, with radar indicating between 1 and 2 inches of rainfall. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Affected Areas:

Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument

Ali Chugk

Pia Oik

Santa Cruz

Lukeville

This includes Route 85 between mile markers 72 and 79.

What to Expect:

Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses.

Flooding in poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Impacts:

Travel disruptions due to flooded roads and highways.

Potential for rapid water level rises in washes, streams, and rivers.

Safety Tips:

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

When to Check Back:

Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.

This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.