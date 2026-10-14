High Winds Expected: Prepare for Strong Gusts and Possible Power Outages
What’s Happening:
A High Wind Warning is in effect from 11 PM Thursday to 11 PM MST Friday, followed by a Wind Advisory from 11 PM Friday to 2 PM MST Saturday. Strong east winds are moving through the area.
Affected Areas:
- Central Pima County eastward, excluding northern Graham and Greenlee Counties
What to Expect:
- High Wind Warning: East winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.
- Wind Advisory: East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
- Strongest winds anticipated on the leeward sides of mountains and in east-west oriented valleys.
Impacts:
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- Potential for downed trees and power lines, leading to widespread power outages.
- Difficult travel conditions, especially for high profile vehicles.
- Unsecured objects may be blown around.
- Blowing dust in desert areas could reduce visibility below a mile at times.
Safety Tips:
- Secure loose objects outdoors to prevent damage or injury.
- Exercise caution while driving, particularly in high profile vehicles.
- Avoid travel if possible during peak wind periods.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.