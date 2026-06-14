Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Strong Winds and Hail in Southeastern Arizona Until 4:30 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of southeastern Arizona. A severe thunderstorm is currently located 8 miles southwest of Green Valley and is moving northeast at 15 mph. The warning is in effect until 4:30 PM MST.
Affected Areas:
- East Central Pima County
- North Central Santa Cruz County
- Green Valley
- Amado
- Arivaca Junction
- Interstate 19 between mile markers 25 and 41
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Quarter size hail
Impacts:
People are also reading…
- Potential hail damage to vehicles
- Possible wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees
Safety Tips:
- Seek shelter in a sturdy building and stay away from windows.
- Avoid traveling on Interstate 19 if possible, due to hazardous conditions.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.