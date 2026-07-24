Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Strong Winds and Hail Expected Until 5:30 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeastern Pima County and southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona. The storm is moving west at 10 mph.
Affected Areas:
- Northeastern Pima County
- Southeastern Pinal County
- Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Quarter-size hail
- Torrential rainfall
Impacts:
- Hail damage to vehicles
- Wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees
- Potential flash flooding
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Safety Tips:
- Seek shelter inside a well-built structure and stay away from windows.
- Avoid driving through flooded roadways.
- Stay indoors as continuous cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring.
- Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are at risk of being struck by lightning.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.