Flash Flood Warning: Heavy Rainfall and Flash Flooding in Southeastern Arizona
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Flash Flood Warning for South Central Pima County and Western Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona, effective until 9:45 PM MST. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain, with flash flooding ongoing or expected shortly.
Affected Areas:
- South Central Pima County, including Arivaca
- Western Santa Cruz County
What to Expect:
- Rainfall between 1.00 and 2.00 inches, with 1.61 inches reported at Arivaca Lake in the past hour.
- Flash flooding along and near Arivaca Wash, particularly between Arivaca Lake and Highway 286.
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Impacts:
- Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses.
- Flood-prone locations include Arivaca Rd from Arivaca Junction & HWY 286.
Safety Tips:
- Avoid flooded roads and areas. Turn around, don't drown.
- Stay informed and follow local emergency instructions.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.