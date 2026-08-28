Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 8 PM MST Saturday
What’s Happening:
An Extreme Heat Warning is currently in effect, with dangerously high temperatures expected through Saturday evening. Temperatures will range from 104 to 110 degrees, with lows between 79 and 85 degrees.
Affected Areas:
- Pinal County
- Tohono O'odham Nation
- Tucson Metro Area
- Upper Gila River Valley
- Western Pima County
What to Expect:
- Daytime highs between 104 to 110 degrees
- Nighttime lows ranging from 79 to 85 degrees
- Major to Extreme HeatRisk conditions
Impacts:
- Increased risk of heat-related illnesses
- Potential for heat stroke and heat exhaustion
People are also reading…
Safety Tips:
- Schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas if working outdoors.
- Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.
- Recognize the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- If someone is overcome by heat, move them to a cool, shaded place and call 911 immediately if heat stroke is suspected.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.