Extreme Heat Warning: Dangerous Temperatures Persist Through Monday Evening
What’s Happening:
An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect until 8 PM MST Monday. Expect dangerously hot conditions with significant heat risk across affected areas.
Affected Areas:
- Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet
- South Central Pinal County
- Southeast Pinal County
- Tohono O'odham Nation
- Tucson Metro Area
- Upper Gila River Valley
- Upper San Pedro River Valley
- Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley
- Western Pima County
What to Expect:
- Temperatures in Santa Cruz and Cochise counties: 101 to 106°F
- Temperatures elsewhere: 107 to 113°F
People are also reading…
Impacts:
- Increased risk of heat-related illnesses
- Potential for heat stroke and exhaustion
Safety Tips:
- Never leave children or pets in vehicles.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.
- Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
- Limit outdoor activities to early morning or evening.
- Recognize symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke; seek emergency help if needed.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.