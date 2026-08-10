Severe Thunderstorm Warning Expiring, Watch Remains in Effect
What’s Happening:
The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeastern Pima County will expire at 5:45 PM MST as the storm has weakened and moved out of the area. However, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is still in effect until 12:00 AM MST Tuesday for parts of South Central Arizona.
What to Expect:
- Gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with the remaining thunderstorm activity.
Impacts:
- Potential for localized flooding due to heavy rain.
- Travel disruptions from gusty winds and reduced visibility.
Safety Tips:
- Stay indoors and avoid outdoor activities until the storm passes.
- Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads.
- Secure loose outdoor objects to prevent them from being blown away.
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When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.