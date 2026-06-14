Severe Thunderstorm Warning with High Winds and Hail Until 10 PM MST

What’s Happening:

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northern Pima County and south-central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona. The warning is in effect until 10 PM MST. A severe thunderstorm is currently located 7 miles north of Oro Valley, moving southeast at 15 mph.