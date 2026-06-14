Severe Thunderstorm Warning with High Winds and Hail Until 10 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northern Pima County and south-central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona. The warning is in effect until 10 PM MST. A severe thunderstorm is currently located 7 miles north of Oro Valley, moving southeast at 15 mph.
Affected Areas:
- Northern Pima County
- South Central Pinal County
- Locations including Catalina, Oro Valley, Saddlebrooke, Saddlebrooke Ranch, Tortolita, Catalina State Park, and Oracle Junction
- Route 79 between mile markers 92 and 96
- Route 77 between mile markers 78 and 93
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Quarter size hail
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Impacts:
- Potential hail damage to vehicles
- Wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees
Safety Tips:
- Seek shelter inside a well-built structure and stay away from windows.
- Avoid driving on affected highways if possible.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.