Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 8 PM MST Thursday
What’s Happening:
A dangerously hot weather pattern is impacting the region, with temperatures soaring to between 106 and 109 degrees. The extreme heat warning remains in effect until 8 PM MST Thursday.
Affected Areas:
- Southeast Pinal County
- Tucson Metro Area
- Upper Gila River Valley
- Upper San Pedro River Valley (mainly north of Benson)
What to Expect:
- Afternoon temperatures reaching 106 to 109 degrees.
- Localized major heat risk, particularly during peak afternoon hours.
Impacts:
- Increased risk of heat-related illnesses.
- Potential for heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
People are also reading…
Safety Tips:
- Schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas if working outdoors.
- Move anyone overcome by heat to a cool, shaded location.
- Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and drink plenty of water.
- Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Call 911 in case of heat stroke.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.