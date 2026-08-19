Flash Flood Warning: Heavy Rainfall and Potential Flooding Until 7 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of southeastern Arizona, effective until 7 PM MST. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain, with radar indicating between 1.5 and 2 inches already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Affected Areas:
- South Central Pima County
- Southwestern Santa Cruz County
- Locations include Arivaca, Sasabe, Arivaca Lake, and Ruby
- Route 286 between mile markers 1 and 15
What to Expect:
- Flash flooding of small creeks, streams, urban areas, and highways
- Flooding in streets, underpasses, and low-lying areas
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Impacts:
- Travel disruptions on major roads, especially Route 286
- Potential for power outages in affected areas
- Increased risk of flooding in poor drainage areas
Safety Tips:
- Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads
- Most flood deaths occur in vehicles; avoid driving on flooded roads
- Stay aware of your surroundings and seek higher ground if necessary
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.