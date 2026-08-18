Blowing Dust and Extreme Heat Warnings: Hazardous Conditions Expected
What’s Happening:
A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect from 3 PM to 10 PM MST Wednesday, with strong thunderstorms and wind gusts of 45-55 mph expected. An Extreme Heat Warning remains in place until 8 PM MST Friday.
Affected Areas:
- Pinal County
- Tohono O'odham Nation
- Tucson Metro Area
- Western Pima County
What to Expect:
- Blowing dust reducing visibility between one-quarter mile and one mile.
- Potential for haboob formation.
- Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures from 103 to 110 degrees.
Impacts:
- Restricted visibility poses hazards to motorists.
- Dust may affect those with respiratory issues.
- Increased risk of heat-related illnesses.
People are also reading…
Safety Tips:
- Avoid travel during dust storms; if caught, pull off the road, turn off lights, and keep foot off the brake.
- Stay indoors if you have respiratory problems.
- Drink plenty of water and wear loose-fitting clothing to prevent heat exhaustion.
- Schedule outdoor activities for early morning or evening.
- Recognize heat stroke symptoms; call 911 in emergencies.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.