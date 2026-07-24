Flash Flood Warning in Central Pima County Until 9:45 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Flash Flood Warning for central Pima County. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain, with flash flooding ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Affected Areas:
- Pisinemo
- San Simon
- Santa Cruz
- San Simon West
- Route 86 between mile markers 75 and 77
What to Expect:
- Rainfall between 1 and 2 inches already recorded.
- Flash flooding of small creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses.
Impacts:
- Flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas.
- Potential travel disruptions and hazardous driving conditions.
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Safety Tips:
- Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads.
- Avoid driving on flooded roads; most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
- Stay alert for flooding even in areas not currently receiving rain.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.