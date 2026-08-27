Extreme Heat Warning: High Temperatures Through Saturday Evening
What’s Happening:
An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect until 8 PM MST Saturday. Expect dangerously hot conditions with temperatures reaching up to 110 degrees.
Affected Areas:
- Pinal County
- Tohono O'odham Nation
- Tucson Metro Area
- Upper Gila River Valley
- Western Pima County
What to Expect:
- High temperatures between 104 to 110 degrees
- Low temperatures ranging from 79 to 85 degrees
Impacts:
- Increased risk of heat-related illnesses
- Potential for heat stroke and heat exhaustion
People are also reading…
Safety Tips:
- Take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas
- Reschedule outdoor activities to early morning or evening
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water
- Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke
- Call 911 in case of heat stroke emergencies
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.