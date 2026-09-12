Flash Flood Warning in Effect Until 4:30 PM MST for East Central Pima and North Central Santa Cruz Counties
What’s Happening:
A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect due to thunderstorms in the area. Rainfall between 1 and 2 inches has been recorded, and flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Affected Areas:
- East Central Pima County
- North Central Santa Cruz County
- Specific locations include Sahuarita and Madera Canyon
What to Expect:
- Flash flooding of small creeks and streams
- Urban flooding in streets, highways, and underpasses
- Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas
- Potentially affected streams and drainages: Santa Cruz River, Gardner Canyon, Box Canyon Wash, Sonoita Creek, and Josephine Canyon
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Impacts:
- Travel disruptions due to flooded roads
- Dangerous conditions at low-water crossings
- Rapid rise of water levels in washes and streams
Safety Tips:
- Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads.
- Do not attempt to cross flooded roads; seek alternate routes.
- Stay alert for flooding in areas not directly receiving rain.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.