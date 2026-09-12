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Flash Flood Warning in Effect Until 4:30 PM MST for East Central Pima and North Central Santa Cruz Counties

What’s Happening:

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect due to thunderstorms in the area. Rainfall between 1 and 2 inches has been recorded, and flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Affected Areas:

East Central Pima County

North Central Santa Cruz County

Specific locations include Sahuarita and Madera Canyon

What to Expect:

Flash flooding of small creeks and streams

Urban flooding in streets, highways, and underpasses

Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas

Potentially affected streams and drainages: Santa Cruz River, Gardner Canyon, Box Canyon Wash, Sonoita Creek, and Josephine Canyon

Impacts:

Travel disruptions due to flooded roads

Dangerous conditions at low-water crossings

Rapid rise of water levels in washes and streams

Safety Tips:

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads.

Do not attempt to cross flooded roads; seek alternate routes.

Stay alert for flooding in areas not directly receiving rain.

When to Check Back:

Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.

This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.