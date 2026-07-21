Flash Flood Warning Expiring; Flood Watch Continues Until Late Evening
What’s Happening:
The Flash Flood Warning for west central Cochise and east central Pima Counties will expire at 5:30 PM MST. Heavy rain has ended, and floodwaters are receding. However, a Flood Watch remains in effect until 10:00 PM MST for parts of Southeast Arizona.
Affected Areas:
- West Central Cochise County
- East Central Pima County
What to Expect:
- Further rainfall is not expected, but watch for lingering effects from earlier storms.
- Flood Watch remains active, indicating the potential for additional flooding in Southeast Arizona.
Impacts:
People are also reading…
- Some roads may still be closed due to earlier flooding.
- Travel disruptions possible in areas where floodwaters have not fully receded.
Safety Tips:
- Continue to avoid flooded roads and areas with standing water.
- Stay informed about weather updates and road conditions.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.