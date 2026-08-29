Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Pima County Until 10:30 PM MST
What’s Happening:
A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for Eastern Pima County until 10:30 PM MST. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain, and flash flooding is either ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Affected Areas:
- San Pedro
- Pan Tak
- Route 86 between mile markers 133 and 143
What to Expect:
- Rainfall between 1.5 and 3.5 inches has already fallen.
- Additional rainfall up to 0.1 inches may occur.
- Flash flooding in creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses.
Impacts:
- Flash flooding of small creeks and streams.
- Flooding in urban areas, highways, and streets.
- Potential disruptions on Route 86.
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Safety Tips:
- Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads.
- Be especially cautious at night when flood dangers are harder to recognize.
- Avoid low water crossings in hilly terrain.
- Seek alternate routes if you encounter flooded roads.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.