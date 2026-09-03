Flash Flood Warning in Effect Until 9 PM MST for South Central Pima County
What’s Happening:
A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 9 PM MST. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain in the area, with flash flooding already occurring or expected soon.
Affected Areas:
- Topawa
- South Komelik
- Choulic
- Coldfields
- Indian Route 19 between Topawa and Choulic
What to Expect:
- Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches has already fallen, with up to 0.3 inches more possible.
- Flash flooding in small creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, and low-lying areas.
Impacts:
- Flooding of roads and poor drainage areas.
- Potential travel disruptions and hazardous driving conditions.
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Safety Tips:
- Avoid driving on flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown.
- Stay aware of your surroundings and seek higher ground if necessary.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.