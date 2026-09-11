Flash Flood Warning in Central Pima County Until 9:00 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for central Pima County. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain, and flash flooding is occurring or expected to begin shortly.
Affected Areas:
- Central Pima County, including Santa Rosa Ranch
What to Expect:
- Rainfall of 0.75 to 1 inch has already fallen, with an additional 0.5 inches possible.
- Flash flooding is likely in small creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses.
Impacts:
- Flooding in poor drainage and low-lying areas.
- Potential travel disruptions and hazardous driving conditions.
People are also reading…
Safety Tips:
- Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads.
- Exercise extra caution at night when flood dangers are harder to recognize.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.