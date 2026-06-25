Extreme Heat Warning: Dangerously High Temperatures Until 8 PM MST
What’s Happening:
An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect until 8 PM MST this evening. Expect dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures ranging from 106 to 109 degrees.
Affected Areas:
- Southeast Pinal County
- Tucson Metro Area
- Upper Gila River Valley
- Upper San Pedro River Valley (mainly north of Benson)
What to Expect:
- Afternoon temperatures between 106 to 109 degrees.
- Localized Major Heat Risk.
Impacts:
- Significant increase in heat-related illnesses.
- Potential disruptions to outdoor activities and work.
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Safety Tips:
- Schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
- Move anyone overcome by heat to a cool, shaded location and call 911 if necessary.
- Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.