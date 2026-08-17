Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Strong Winds and Hail Expected Until 6:30 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeastern Pima County, effective until 6:30 PM MST. A severe thunderstorm is currently near Catalina Foothills, moving south at 5 mph.
Affected Areas:
- Tanque Verde
- Catalina Foothills
- Sabino Canyon Recreation Area
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Small hail possible
Impacts:
- Potential damage to roofs, siding, and trees
- Travel disruptions due to strong winds
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Safety Tips:
- Seek shelter in a sturdy building and avoid windows
- Stay informed and monitor local weather updates
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.