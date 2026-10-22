Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Effect for East Central Pima County
What’s Happening:
A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 5:15 PM MST. The storm is currently over East Sahuarita and moving north at 25 mph.
Affected Areas:
- Tucson
- Sahuarita
- Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
- Drexel Heights
- Vail
- Corona De Tucson
- San Xavier Community
- Summit
- Tucson International Airport
- Rita Ranch
- San Xavier Mission
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Hail up to half dollar size (1.25 inches)
Impacts:
- Hail damage to vehicles is likely
- Possible wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees
- Travel disruptions on Interstate 19, Route 86, Interstate 10, and Route 83
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Safety Tips:
- Seek shelter in a sturdy building and stay away from windows
- Avoid traveling on affected highways if possible
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.