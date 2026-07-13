Flash Flood Warning in Effect for Northeastern Pima County Until 6:45 PM MST
What’s Happening:
A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for northeastern Pima County. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain, with radar indicating ongoing or imminent flash flooding.
Affected Areas:
- Tucson
- Catalina
- Oro Valley
- Marana
- Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
- Casas Adobes
- Drexel Heights
- Flowing Wells
- Tanque Verde
- South Tucson
- Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation
- Tortolita
- San Xavier Community
- Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
- Catalina Foothills
- Catalina State Park
- Sabino Canyon Recreation Area
- Tucson International Airport
- Tucson Mountain Park
- Saguaro National Park West
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What to Expect:
- Rainfall amounts between 0.5 and 1.5 inches have already fallen.
- Additional rainfall up to 0.5 inches is possible.
Impacts:
- Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses.
- Poor drainage and low-lying areas are particularly at risk.
- Potential disruptions on Interstate 19, Route 86, Route 77, and Interstate 10.
Safety Tips:
- Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads.
- Most flood deaths occur in vehicles—avoid driving on flooded roads.
- Be aware of your surroundings and stay informed.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.