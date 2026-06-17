Severe Thunderstorms with Damaging Winds and Hail Expected Until 5:30 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East Central Pima County. Two severe thunderstorms are moving east at 15 mph, one over San Xavier Community and another near Three Points.
Affected Areas:
- Tucson
- Drexel Heights
- Three Points
- Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation
- San Xavier Community
- Valencia West
- Tucson Estates
- Tucson International Airport
- Summit
- San Xavier Mission
- Ryan AirField
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Quarter size hail
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Impacts:
- Hail damage to vehicles
- Potential wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees
- Hazardous travel on Interstate 19, Route 86, Interstate 10, and Route 286
Safety Tips:
- Seek shelter inside a sturdy building away from windows.
- Avoid driving on affected highways during the storm.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.