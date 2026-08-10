Flash Flood Warning in Effect Until 9:30 PM MST for South Central Pima County
What’s Happening:
A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for South Central Pima County until 9:30 PM MST. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain, with radar indicating between 1 and 2 inches of rainfall. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to start shortly.
Affected Areas:
- San Miguel
- Vamori
- South Komelik
- Choulic
- Newfield
- Coldfields
- Itak
- Kots Kug
- Papago Farms
- Hashan Chuchg
What to Expect:
- Flash flooding in small creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses.
- Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
- Potential impact on streams and drainages such as Chutum Vaya Wash, Baboquivari Wash, and others.
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Impacts:
- Travel disruptions due to flooded roads and highways.
- Potential danger in urban and low-lying areas.
- Rapid rise in water levels in washes and streams.
Safety Tips:
- Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads.
- Stay alert for flooding, even in areas not currently receiving rain.
- Avoid low-lying areas and be cautious near streams and washes.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.