Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Expect Damaging Winds and Hail This Afternoon
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona until 3:30 PM MST. A severe thunderstorm is currently located 10 miles east of Vail, moving northwest at 5 mph.
Affected Areas:
- Vail
- Saguaro National Park East
- Mescal
Includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 281 and 295, and Route 83 between mile markers 56 and 58.
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Quarter size hail
- Torrential rainfall
Impacts:
People are also reading…
- Hail may damage vehicles
- Wind could damage roofs, siding, and trees
- Potential for flash flooding
Safety Tips:
- Seek shelter inside a well-built structure and stay away from windows
- Avoid driving through flooded roadways
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.