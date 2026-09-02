Flash Flood Warning for East Central Pima County Until 4:30 PM MST
What’s Happening:
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 4:30 PM MST for East Central Pima County. Thunderstorms have produced heavy rain, with flash flooding ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Affected Areas:
- Sahuarita
- Green Valley
- East Sahuarita
This includes Interstate 19 between mile markers 38 and 47.
What to Expect:
- Heavy rainfall between 1 and 2.5 inches has been reported.
- Flash flooding of small creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses.
Impacts:
- Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
- Potential travel disruptions on local roads and highways.
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Safety Tips:
- Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
- Be aware of your surroundings and avoid driving on flooded roads.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.