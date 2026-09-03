Flash Flood Warning: Heavy Rain and Flooding in South Central Pima County Until 9 PM MST

What’s Happening:

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 9 PM MST for South Central Pima County. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain, with 1 to 1.5 inches already fallen. Additional rainfall up to 0.3 inches is possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to start soon.