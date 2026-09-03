Flash Flood Warning: Heavy Rain and Flooding in South Central Pima County Until 9 PM MST
What’s Happening:
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 9 PM MST for South Central Pima County. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain, with 1 to 1.5 inches already fallen. Additional rainfall up to 0.3 inches is possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to start soon.
Affected Areas:
- Topawa
- South Komelik
- Choulic
- Coldfields
What to Expect:
- Flash flooding of small creeks, streams, and urban areas.
- Flooding on highways, streets, and poor drainage areas.
Impacts:
- Potential road closures and travel disruptions.
- Flooding in low-lying areas and flash flood-prone locations like Indian Route 19 between Topawa and Choulic.
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Safety Tips:
- Do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don’t drown.
- Stay aware of your surroundings and avoid low-lying and flood-prone areas.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.