Flash Flood Warning in Effect Until 9:45 PM MST for East Central Pima County
What’s Happening:
A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 9:45 PM MST. Thunderstorms have produced heavy rain, with additional minor rainfall expected. Flash flooding is ongoing or anticipated to begin shortly.
Affected Areas:
- Tucson
- Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
- Tucson International Airport
- Rita Ranch
- Interstate 10 between mile markers 264 and 274
What to Expect:
- 1 to 2 inches of rain have already fallen.
- Additional rainfall up to 0.1 inches is possible.
- Flash flooding of small creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and low-lying areas.
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Impacts:
- Flash flooding in urban areas and along highways.
- Potential flooding at known locations such as Harrison Rd at Pantano Wash and Drexel Rd east of Alvernon Way.
Safety Tips:
- Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads.
- Be especially cautious at night when flood dangers are harder to see.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.