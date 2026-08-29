Flash Flood Warning: Heavy Rainfall and Flooding in Southeastern Arizona
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Flash Flood Warning for southeastern Pima County and northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona. The warning is in effect until 5:30 PM MST. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain, with flash flooding ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Affected Areas:
- Sonoita
- Elgin
- Route 82 between mile markers 23 and 43
- Route 83 between mile markers 22 and 36
What to Expect:
- Rainfall of 1 to 1.5 inches has already occurred, with up to an additional 1 inch possible.
- Flash flooding of small creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses.
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Impacts:
- Flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas.
- Potential travel disruptions on affected highways.
- Rapidly rising water levels in washes, streams, and rivers.
Safety Tips:
- Avoid flooded roads; turn around, don't drown.
- Seek alternate routes if encountering flooded areas.
- Stay alert for flooding even in areas not currently receiving rain.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.