Flash Flood Warning Extended for South Central Pima County Until 11:15 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended a Flash Flood Warning for South Central Pima County. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain, with flash flooding ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Affected Areas:
- Vamori
- Cowlic
- Choulic
- Coldfields
- Flash Flood Prone Location: Indian Route 20 at Cowlic
What to Expect:
- Rainfall between 1 and 3 inches has already fallen.
- Additional rainfall up to 0.2 inches is possible.
- Significant rain on western slopes of the Boboquivari Mountains affecting areas from Topawa to the International Border.
- Rapid rises on washes, including the Vamori Wash, expected after midnight.
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Impacts:
- Life-threatening flash flooding in creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses.
- Considerable flash flood damage threat.
Safety Tips:
- Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
- Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.