Severe Thunderstorm Warning Expiring for Central Pima County
The severe thunderstorm warning will expire at 10:15 PM MST as storms have weakened.
What’s Happening:
The severe thunderstorm warning for central Pima County is set to expire. The storms have diminished in intensity and no longer pose a severe threat.
What to Expect:
- Gusty winds may still occur with these thunderstorms.
Impacts:
- Possibility of brief, strong wind gusts.
Safety Tips:
- Stay indoors if strong winds are present.
- Secure loose outdoor items to prevent them from being blown away.
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When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.