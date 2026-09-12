Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East Central Pima County Until 2:30 PM MST
What’s Happening:
A severe thunderstorm is currently located near Green Valley, moving southeast at 10 mph. The warning remains in effect until 2:30 PM MST.
Affected Areas:
- Sahuarita
- Green Valley
- Arivaca Junction
- Interstate 19 between mile markers 31 and 46
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Quarter size hail
- Torrential rainfall
- Continuous cloud-to-ground lightning
Impacts:
- Hail damage to vehicles
- Wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees
- Possible flash flooding
- Potential travel disruptions on Interstate 19
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Safety Tips:
- Seek shelter inside a well-built structure and stay away from windows.
- Avoid driving through flooded roadways.
- If you hear thunder, seek shelter immediately to avoid lightning strikes.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.