Legend has it that the Spanish explorer Francisco Vásquez de Coronado prayed for rain on June 24, 1540, the feast day of St. John the Baptist, and that immediately after his prayers, it rained.

In Tucson, traditional blessings and prayers for abundant rains during the monsoon season will be offered at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the 25th annual Día de San Juan Fiesta. The fiesta runs from 6-10 p.m. at Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane.

There will be live music including mariachi and later in the evening, a DJ providing a cumbia soundtrack, says the Menlo Park Neighborhood Association, which presents the event. Local food trucks will be selling. There is no entrance fee.