This year’s uncharacteristically cool June temperatures are coming to an end.
Tucson's highs are expected to shoot into the 110s Monday and Tuesday.
Only four days of June have been above normal and then rest have been below, said Gary Zell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tucson.
However, Tucson has consistently hit 100 degrees since June 16th.
The highs coming in for next week are well above normal, but won't be record hitting.
Monday is expected to be sunny and hot with a high of 113 degrees, according to the Weather Service.
Zell says to practice heat safety from here until the end of the summer.
Now would not be the time to go on a hike, Zell noted.
"No matter how cool it feels at 6 a.m., it's still going to be dry," he said.
That'll be true even though Friday was nine days into this year's monsoon season, which begins June 15 and runs through September.
Traditionally, however, Tucson's summer thunderstorms don't get going until early July.
Forecasters say this year it could even take longer for the rains to arrive.
6 tips for protecting your pets in Tucson this summer
Keep them hydrated
Provide clean, cool drinking water in an easily accessible, spill-proof container.
Stay inside
Just like us, pets prefer the AC. Keep pets indoors on hot days: there’s no better place to avoid the heat.
Never leave them in the car!
Don’t leave a pet inside a vehicle: even with the windows cracked, the interior temperature can become deadly within just a couple of minutes.
Prevent paw burns
Walk your pet in the early morning or in the evening when the asphalt has cooled down. Place the back of your hand on the ground for five seconds. If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your pet’s paws.
Provide shade
Ensure your pet has all-day access to a shaded spot with good air flow. For dogs with longer coats, even shaded spots can be too hot in 100-degree weather.
Know the warning signs
Some signs of heat-related illness include: being lethargic, not eating high-value treats like chicken, excessive panting or difficult breathing, excessive drooling, bright red gums, rapid pulse, muscle tremors, dry nose, nausea, and vomiting.
Pets that are overweight, old or are of a short-nose breed are more prone to overheat.