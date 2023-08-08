Rain wasn't the only thing falling Tuesday in Tucson.

A heat streak record toppled too.

Tuesday marked the end of Tucson's record of consecutive days with temperatures reaching or exceeding 100 degrees.

It lasted 53 days.

The stretch of days of at least 100 degrees here ran from June 16 to Aug. 7.

Tuesday's official temperature peaked at 99 degrees.

The previous record for consecutive triple-digit days in Tucson was set in 2013. That one lasted 39 days, from June 1 through July 9 of that year.

The end of the streak was helped by cloud cover earlier in the day, which curbed the usual daytime heating and contributed to keeping the temperature below the century mark, said Gigi Giralte, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tucson.

Additionally, the arrival of afternoon storms and accompanying winds, also helped drop the temperature and put and end to the heat streak, Giralte said.

Despite the end of the blistering streak, Tucsonans shouldn't get too comfortable. The weather service cautioned that temperature fluctuations depend on various factors. The forecast for Wednesday is a high of 104 degrees.

And what about those clouds and monsoon storm?

Rainfall totals for Tuesday's storm weren't yet available.

But overall, Tucson has received 2 inches of rain so far this monsoon season, which is slightly below the average precipitation amount for this time of year, which is 2.87 inches.