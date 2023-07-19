The summer heat is toppling weather records in Tucson and Phoenix this week.

On Wednesday, the high temperature in Tucson reached at least 112 degrees, surpassing the previous record for a July 19 set in 2009 by three degrees.

On Thursday, Tucson is forecast to reach 111 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. That would break the hottest July 20 on record for the Old Pueblo (109 degrees in 1989).

If expected high temperatures hold, the current record of consecutive 110-plus-degree days will be tied on Saturday.

That mark is currently eight days reached from June 12 to June 19 in 2021.

Meanwhile, the sweltering July weather is even worse for our neighbors to the north.

Phoenix broke an all-time record Wednesday morning for a warm low temperature: 97 degrees.

That's a dangerous sign that many residents could be growing more vulnerable to heat-related illness because they cannot cool off adequately overnight, the Associated Press reported.

The previous record was 96 degrees in 2003, the weather service reported.

Heat-related deaths continue to rise in Maricopa County. Public health officials reported Wednesday that there were six more heat-associated fatalities last week, bringing the this year’s total so far to 18. Heat is suspected in another 69 deaths under investigation.

There were 425 confirmed heat-associated deaths in Maricopa County last year during the region’s hottest summer on record, with more than half of them occurring in July. Eighty percent of the deaths occurred outside, according to the Associated Press.

In Tucson, the Pima County Medical Examiners Office lists two people this year have had heat-related deaths through approximately mid-June, the most recent data available, according to deputy chief medical examiner Kevin Lougee.

Phoenix had set a separate record Tuesday among U.S. cities by marking 19 straight days of temperatures of 110 degrees Fahrenheit or more.

On Tuesday, Phoenix had reached 117 degrees by 3 p.m. Many residents were confined indoors, turning the usually vibrant metropolis into a ghost town, the AP said.

