A patron tries to cool off at the Justa Center in Phoenix. Tuesday marked a new record for the most consecutive days in a row over 110-degrees.
Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
After an excessive heat warning issued for Wednesday, a Universal Wallboard Corporation employee carries a cooler and water bottle to combat the weather as woman walks in front of him with her umbrella on North Fourth Avenue, July 19.
That's a dangerous sign that many residents could be growing more vulnerable to heat-related illness because they cannot cool off adequately overnight, the Associated Press reported.
The previous record was 96 degrees in 2003, the weather service reported.
Heat-related deaths continue to rise in Maricopa County. Public health officials reported Wednesday that there were six more heat-associated fatalities last week, bringing the this year’s total so far to 18. Heat is suspected in another 69 deaths under investigation.
There were 425 confirmed heat-associated deaths in Maricopa County last year during the region’s hottest summer on record, with more than half of them occurring in July. Eighty percent of the deaths occurred outside, according to the Associated Press.
In Tucson, the Pima County Medical Examiners Office lists two people this year have had heat-related deaths through approximately mid-June, the most recent data available, according to deputy chief medical examiner Kevin Lougee.
Phoenix had set a separate record Tuesday among U.S. cities by marking 19 straight days of temperatures of 110 degrees Fahrenheit or more.
On Tuesday, Phoenix had reached 117 degrees by 3 p.m. Many residents were confined indoors, turning the usually vibrant metropolis into a ghost town, the AP said.
Two women walk on the University of Arizona campus, one using a sweater to shield her head from the sun in Tucson on Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service Tucson hit 113F degrees and high temperatures are expected through the rest of the week.
