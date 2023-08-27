An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for portions of southeastern Arizona, effective between Sunday morning and Tuesday evening.

According to NWS Tucson, residents can anticipate scorching afternoon temperatures ranging between 104°F and 115°F, depending on their location. The warning comes as a result of a looming heatwave that's expected to grip the region.

Sunday's forecast for the area indicated temperatures in the mid-90s to around 100 degrees in the eastern valleys, with areas west of Tucson experiencing even higher temperatures, between 103°F and 111°F.

There's a possibility of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening, primarily south and southwest of Tucson.

The impending heatwave could lead to record-threatening temperatures, with the high in Tucson projected to reach 105 degrees today. That threatens the existing record of 108 degrees set in 2011.