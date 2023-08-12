The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 84. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
