Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 81. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast.