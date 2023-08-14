The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 86. A 76-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to a cloudy day and afternoon storms, Tucson's high temperature Tuesday topped off at 99 degrees.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 102. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
“We haven’t seen damage this widespread" in years, a Tucson Electric Power spokesman said Saturday after the series of monsoon storms slammed …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 103. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 103, tho…