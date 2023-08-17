Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 106, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 88. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 79 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.