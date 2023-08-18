Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 105. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 78 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.