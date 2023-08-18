Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 105. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 78 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
An area stretching between Bakersfield, California and Tucson could see rain this weekend depending on the path the hurricane takes, officials say.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101, tho…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100, thoug…
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though…