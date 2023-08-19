The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 83. A 73-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.