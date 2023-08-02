Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 91. We'll see a low temperature of 78 degrees today. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
TEP reported 50,000 customers without power; Davis-Monthan Air Force base said it was among them. Winds damaged buildings, parks.
"Currently, we're missing our only kangaroo, a capybara, and two African crested porcupines," said co-owner Geordi Davisson.
“We haven’t seen damage this widespread" in years, a Tucson Electric Power spokesman said Saturday after the series of monsoon storms slammed …
As of Tuesday, Tucson set a new record with 40 consecutive days of 100-plus-degree temperatures. If forecasts hold, this record will extend to…
It's in effect for Tucson and south of the metro area until 9 p.m. Monday, July 31.