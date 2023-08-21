Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 72 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 30% chance of rain. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
