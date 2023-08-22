The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 80. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
